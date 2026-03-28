Racist misogynist dry-drunk sexual abuser Hegseth’s chief of staff said this of POTUS Trump, that if Hegseth appointed these 2 black and 2 female military officers they would have to be in high-level photos etc. with Trump at some point and that Trump would not want to be in a photo next to any black and female military officers…hence the reason Hegseth has moved to block their promotions.

What the fuck is going on?

What? I need more intel on this reporting for it is stunning and very troubling if any of it is true as to Hegseth and his chief of staff.

Trump will not stand next to a black female USA military officer? This is catastrophic if Trump really called for that!

The claim that Hegseth’s chief of staff told the army secretary Trump would not want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events is racist, sexist, and extremely concerning’…

‘Hegseth has argued that women should not serve in combat roles, although he later walked back his assertion amid pushback from senators during his confirmation process. Still, since Trump returned to office, every service branch chief and 9 of the military’s 10 combat commanders are white men.

Leaders of the Democratic Women’s Caucus and Congressional Black Caucus issued a joint statement Friday calling Hegseth’s blocking of the four colonels’ promotions “outrageous and wrong.”

“The claim that Hegseth’s chief of staff told the army secretary Trump would not want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events is racist, sexist, and extremely concerning,” wrote the lawmakers, Reps. Yvette Clarke (NY), Teresa Leger Fernández (NM), Emilia Sykes (Ohio), Hillary Scholten (Mich.), and Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.).’

But I say NO NO NO!

First, Hegseth’s chief of staff has to GO! Today! I call on POTUS Trump to instruct Hegseth and put Hegseth on a short leash of inches today!

What insanity is this for Hegseth’s chief of staff to say such a thing about Trump!! This is devastating! I do not believe this, I do not believe Trump would say that or want that, I do not think he is racist for in all my dealing with the White House and I have met Trump personally, and my accent is thick and it is clear I am not white, but I am and was always introduced to Trump as a medical evidence-based medicine expert epidemiologist from Trinidad and Tobago educated at U of Toronto, MacMaster, Oxford, some Hopkins et al. and Trump and et al. have always treated me professionally and with respect (no racism) and in all my time at HHS as a senior advisor reporting to Azar (should be prosecuted) (similar role as RFK Jr. today) and Caputo (should be given a medal for what he did trying to save lives in COVID), I never experienced any overt racism by leadership (though some from junior level folk)…but not Trump and this is not right to say this…I can attest first hand Trump is not a racist and while he comes across as a player and loves ALL the women, he came across as wanting to advance them and not put them down or relegate them!

The report is that dry-drunk Hegseth moved to block the promotion of two Black and two female colonels to one-star generals.

If this is so and orchestrated by Hegseth and his chief of staff, BOTH must be fired now! Hegseth is the one with a sexual abuser record!

What does POTUS Trump have to say about this Hegseth move while serious mass casualty questions emerge as to deployment of any US troops in Iran/Kharg by very serious informed experts on the issue…this Hegseth issue must be met by instant termination if what is being reported is true…

‘The New York Times reported Friday that some senior US military officials are questioning whether Hegseth acted out of animus toward Black people and women after the defense secretary blocked the promotion of the four officers despite the repeated objections of Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, who touted what the Times called the colonels’ “decades long records of exemplary service.”

Military officials told the Times that Hegseth’s chief of staff, Lt. Col. Ricky Buria, got into a heated exchange with Driscoll last summer over the promotion of another officer, Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant—a combat veteran of the US invasions and occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq—to command the Military District of Washington , DC.’

‘Such a promotion would have placed Gant in charge of numerous events at which she would likely be seen publicly with President Donald Trump . According to multiple military officials, Buria told Driscoll that Trump would not want to stand next to a Black female officer.’

‘He’s lied about everything’: Iran war puts Trump on shaky ground with young MAGA men

Their frustrations and anger with the conflict were on full display at CPAC this week.

‘part of a cohort of young MAGA loyalists who are increasingly frustrated with Trump over the war in Iran.’

‘The New York Times reported Friday that some senior US military officials are questioning whether Hegseth acted out of animus toward Black people and women after the defense secretary blocked the promotion of the four officers despite the repeated objections of Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, who touted what the Times called the colonels’ “decadeslong records of exemplary service.”’

‘Gutter racist’: Outrage swamps Hegseth as news that he snubbed Black colonel spreads

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