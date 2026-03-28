Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

if this is true as reported, Hegseth must fire his chief of staff and Trump must fire Hegseth...BOTH must go now! this is fucking filth if you asked me.

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4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

If MAGA means agreeing with everything the administration does, then I am certainly NOT MAGA

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