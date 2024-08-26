Your definition must include that the injustices and darker shadows stem in large part from the democrat party that is and was the party of slavery and the KKK and Jim Crow etc. MAGA means shredding the stranglehold the democrat party has on blacks, minorities, women etc. who are shackled by dependency and backs broken by handouts and mediocrity. It means closing our borders to those who do not belong in USA (who are illegal and high risk) and deporting all who are here illegally! So that LEGAL Americans who pay tax and have skin the game can enjoy the fruits of THEIR labor. It means being able to raise our children in peace so that they can be all they can be. Remember Bobby Jr., it is your party that you are running from, that has the USA now in deep crisis and risk. So, we understand why you are walking, if not running away from the democrat slave plantation. The democrat party of your uncle JFK and your father is a very different democrat party.

Thank you for all you have done in the anti-vaccine fight, the anti-COVID fight and praise for this. May God bless you and family and Ms. Nicole Shanahan and her family, as you join our MAGA battle!

