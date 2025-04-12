only about money money money all the time...this is an example, and I wrote about this months ago, that exactly this would start, here it is...I am counting on POTUS Trump to stand by his convictions and recognize that the vast majority of Americans are not into meme coins and stable coins and bitcoin crypto world that is fraud with pedophilia and fraud and a scam, he himself prior said it…it was a scam…

stamp this out POTUS Trump, we the public can see and understand the grift and graft. There is ‘in your face’ open thievery beginning…the public must not feel that MAGA world is cashing in and profiting and you POTUS Trump cut a decent principled line and course and do not stand for that normally. So put your foot down.

‘Pitching the plan’ means Prince et al. seek to cash in…people like him…these people sit back and just wait and look for any opportunity to rape the American people of tax money…Trump has to protect our tax dollars…his Presidency is not to be used by the freaks in his orbit to enrich themselves and their buddies and families. IMO. These contractors and so many others are using connections and Palm Beach gatherings to get into the tax payer pants…I have seen it, experienced it, detest it, loathe these pukes, these ‘elites’, want none of it…poor fly over country, blue collar workers, hardworking factory workers, assembly line, truck drivers will always be fleeced and raped by these slicked back hair Armani suit bullshitters visiting Palm Beach with the pumps and Botox crew…create contracts out of nothing, create need out of nothing, just a kickback Ponzi slush fund scheme…by the time this is over, the Democrats will blush based on what I am seeing.

We are talking about people who will sell their own mothers for the right price.

POTUS Trump means well, and is a good man, I trust him, and it is he who must move to rein this in and protect the taxpayer and hard-working American.

‘Former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince and a team of defense contractors are pitching the White House on a plan to vastly expand deportations to El Salvador — transporting thousands of immigrants from U.S. holding facilities to a sprawling maximum security prison in Central America.’

Who is the bagman? Who getting what kickbacks? All are thieves and would be thieves and none can look the other in the eyes. Even today, they cannot look at the camera in the eye as they talk.

‘It’s unclear how seriously the White House is considering the plan by Prince, who has drawn scrutiny for his firm’s role in a deadly massacre in Iraq two decades ago. But it would give Prince’s group an unprecedented and potentially highly lucrative role in an expanded version of a transnational operation that has elicited its own web of controversies, in part because it has swept up immigrants who do not have criminal records in the United States.’

“Things like, stupid, dummy, low life, dummy, sleazebag, sick, sad, stone cold crazy. Really? A dumb guy, fired like a dog. His show is dead. 60. I brought this to the White House because I wanted him to sign it, which he did. Which he did with good humor.

“And I know, as I say, that millions of liberal sphincters just tightened. Oh, my God, Bill. Are you going to say something nice about him? What I’m going to do is report exactly what happened.

“You decide what you think about it. And if that’s not enough pure Trump hate for you, I don’t give a f***,” Maher said.

Bill Maher continued to explain that he was stunned to see Trump treat him warmly—and laugh like he’s “never seen him laugh in public.”

“When I got there, that [Mean tweet] guy wasn’t living there. Now, does Trump want respect? Of course, who doesn’t? My friend said to me, ‘What are you going to wear to the White House?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, but I’m not going to dress like Zelensky, I’ll tell you that.’

“Just for starters, he laughs. I’d never seen him laugh in public, but he does, including at himself. And it’s not fake, believe me, as a comedian of 40 years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it,” Maher said.

