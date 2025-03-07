Major stories I am following: Trump reverses on tariffs on Canada & Mexico to cover Free Trade Agreement; Trump puts new limits on Elon Musk telling cabinet Musk is NOT in charge; fired veterans feel
betrayed who voted for Trump; Trump Executive order to eliminate Department of Education; more Americans tapping 401K to handle emergencies; what is role of ketamine in Musk's daily life?; Italy's
Meloni wants to provide NATO security to Ukraine even as it is not a member; European Allies debate whether to now give USA less intel post Trump; DeSantis goes after Andrew Tate and rankles some Trump MAGA world supporters; NY State let criminal who lit woman on fire gets to stay in USA?; Second death reported in growing measles outbreak; Canada to retain tariffs on USA even as Trump reverses; Ozempic causes many serious side effects now including deafness; cancers that affect the tonsils, tongue, throat, neck, esophagus, anus and genitals linked to oral sex; Buffett says tariffs an ‘act of war’; Federal Judge Denies USAID Contractors Emergency TRO to Block Trump’s Termination of Their Contracts; Rep. Tim Burchett Says Epstein Files ‘DON’T EXIST Anymore’ — Says Any Release Is ‘DOCTORED’ and ‘Can’t Be Trusted’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
WOW! This is definitely a surprise but a GREAT surprise! 😊