Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Suess's avatar
Gary Suess
2h

MTG does not believe that Trump is guilty. She is rightfully seeking justice for the victims as the whole thing is not a hoax.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Powerslave's avatar
Powerslave
2h

Anyone who truly believes that these files weren't scrubbed, altered, falsified or destroyed by now is retarded.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture