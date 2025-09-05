promised Epstein files. Then she went nuclear on the Trump-era Justice Department for burying it all. Her words were so scorching that Fox News bailed out of the broadcast after 90 seconds. When Fox won’t air your anti-Trump rant, that’s a headline in itself.”

Greene doubled down later that night with Real America’s Voice host Eric Bolling—who begged Trump to release the files, framing it as an “America First” transparency issue. She piled on, calling the White House official who labeled it a “hostile act” a coward, reminding the president that real hostility was toward Epstein’s survivors, not to her push for the truth. Perhaps most notably, she insisted that this story is “not a hoax!” directly rebutting Trump’s bizarre claims that it is. Shots fired. And this isn’t a one-off. Earlier this summer, Greene shredded Trump ally Pam Bondi for dangling, then denying, the existence of an Epstein “client list.” That mythical list has been the Rosetta Stone of MAGA conspiracy culture for years. When Bondi torched it, the base started to freak out. And Greene — instead of smoothing things over — picked up a flamethrower and aimed it straight back at Trump’s DOJ. That’s what makes this more than political theater. Epstein is a fault line. And Greene is stomping on it.

This is not being handled properly. I, 100% think as to POTUS Trump and Epstein, he knew him and well, but I am firm, I believe that Trump never touched or engaged with any under-aged girls. I am firm, he did not do anything wrong. Others, not Trump. Funny thing about him is that he lived a playboy’s life, but he was actually clean. Else they would have buried him by now. This is death by 1000 cuts and boy he inflicts on himself with his foot-and-mouth disease, he just cannot shut up. He needs to stfu at times.

Again, notice all those who got appointments etc. saying nothing in his defense. They actually, all those health agency people as an example, in CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, ACIP etc. hate Trump, hated him. Loathe him. Loomer is right, somehow snakes got inside, and their silence now tells you, they actually want Trump to fall in this. I know them all. They sit there silent for they are enjoying it, as they despise him as they did across COVID and Biden’s years. They will sit there conspiring against him and boy they are, you just wait and see. Collecting taxpayer money. Using post to enrich.

Trump is not guilty here re Epstein, but he has had mall cop morons in Justice etc. handling his communication or lack of it and dealing with this.

