Majority of persons who died after the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna BioNTech et al. mRNA-LNP transfection injection are linked to the mRNA shots as likely 'cause'! Our review shows this!
The most implicated organ system in COVID-19 vaccine-associated death was the cardiovascular system (53%), followed by the hematological system (17%), the respiratory system (8%) etc.
A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF AUTOPSY FINDINGS IN DEATHS AFTER
COVID-19 VACCINATION
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nicolas Hulscher, BS 1*, Paul E. Alexander, MSc, PhD2, Richard Amerling, MD2,
Heather Gessling, MD2, Roger Hodkinson, MD2, William Makis, MD3, Harvey A.
Risch, MD, PhD4, Mark Trozzi, MD2, Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH5 2
…
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Censoring of, and retracting, research seems to be ramping up lately. At the same time, trending on Medscape, courtesy of a colleague ofJay Bhattacharya at Yale is this.
COMMENTARY
#DiedSuddenly Was BS: Why Did We Believe It?
F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/diedsuddenly-was-bs-why-did-we-believe-it-2025a10004rc?form=fpf
Excerpts:
This week, I’m going to show you a new study that confirms, in addition to studies that have already been released, that this #DiedSuddenly thing was, for lack of a better word, bullsh-t.
Let’s get one thing out of the way early: There was no increase in sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death among young people during the COVID pandemic. That is the conclusion of this study, "Sudden Cardiac Arrest Among Young Competitive Athletes Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic ," appearing this week in JAMA Network Open, from Jonathan Drezner and colleagues at the University of Washington.
To understand this study, you need to know that the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research keeps, and has kept since 2014, a database of virtually every cardiac arrest and sudden death that occurs among middle school, high school, and college athletes. This operates through active surveillance as well as direct reporting. In fact, researchers will track down social media reports of sudden cardiac arrests and deaths to add to the database if, for some reason, the NCAA did not report them.
In other words, this is pretty much the definitive count of these events in the United States over time. So let me dispense with the prologue and show you the numbers.
In the 3 years prior to the pandemic, there were 203 cases of young athletes who suffered cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death. In the first 3 years of the pandemic, there were 184 cases of young athletes who suffered cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death. There is no statistical difference. There is no spike during the pandemic, either due to the COVID virus itself or due to vaccines. There is simply no signal. This “phenomenon” was not real.
These data add to this study, appearing in this study, appearing in, finding no association between vaccination and the risk for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the broader population in Australia. That’s that flat blue line despite the spike in infections and vaccinations that occur toward the end of the timeline.
Oh, and I almost forgot: There is always grifting. While I am sure that many people espousing this #DiedSuddenly nonsense were true believers, others were trying to make money off of the fear. People sell merchandise with the hashtag. People offer online supplements to “detox” vaccines. People monetize their social media followers. They write books and charge subscriptions to newsletters. And no, I’m not going to link to any of these things. You can find them if you want.
So, there you have it. COVID vaccines did not lead to a rash of sudden deaths in young athletes. COVID itself didn’t either. All the hype was just that — hype.