Mug15
2h

The same forces that killed his dad and uncle remain powerful. Those same forces tried to kill Trump so things must move slowly and methodically. IMHO RFK Jr and his team are making real progress despite all the institutional resistance.

Andrew Moffat
1h

RFK Jr will be dead and shut up for ever before he even gets close to the injection being taken off the market! He is biding his time and waking all you fools up slowly but surly as he needs your wake up help because your own nabour’s and probably your own family members not all but most of them don’t even know its a fraud and a depopulation injection to rid the world of so many people . And if you do know then why don’t you tell them what’s going on , I know why you don’t tell them .

It’s because you don’t want to loose them as a friend or family member

The answer is !

He doesn’t want to loose himself in death to people who thinks this world is a good lovely innocent place because its not it full of evil that are injecting you to die for a little money they cant even take with them

They don’t care if you live or die but who does care is RFK Jr he wants to live as much as you do so he is waiting for more to wake up so he can attack and with your little half help and maybe another only 15 present (another billion not million people )he has a chance so tel your nabour’s and friends to wake the f up

And then you see how difficult it is to stop the bad bad protected evel against killing him and his dad with no remorse or no jail sentence

