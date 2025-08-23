That is key to me, USA is a great nation and does good and has done good, and made catastrophic mistakes too but no nation is perfect as is no person, but work is done daily to improve. A work in progress.

Truth is I want Trump to succeed for if he fails, we all fail. So be careful. I still support him. He made devastating mistakes in term one re COVID, OWS lockdowns, Malone Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine but I will hold on in hopes he rights the wrongs, the misguided decisions and actions he took on catastrophic guidance and counsel by his HHS, NIH, CDC, FDA, deep state doctors and scientists, pharma, vaccine makers etc. I want him to make USA ‘whole’ again.

‘The first thing Laura Loomer wanted to know when I called her earlier this month was whether this was going to be a “hit piece.” The self-described investigative journalist and unofficial adviser to President Donald Trump is familiar with the genre. She had just attacked the United States Army for praising a recipient of the Medal of Honor. She would soon claim without evidence that Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—another person comfortable trafficking in unsubstantiated allegations—“gave blow jobs in the back rooms of CrossFit gyms.” Soon after that, she said that Palestinian children receiving medical care in the United States posed a “dangerous” threat to American national security.’

You never know just how far she will go, but that’s the game she plays. I suggested at one point that her effort to get federal employees fired for supposed disloyalty to Trump recalled the Red Scare of the early 1950s, when Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin exploited the private musings and personal associations of alleged communist sympathizers to end their careers. She loved that.’