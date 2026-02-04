Makis: 'Alberta's Pedophile Premier - Danielle Smith - now on record for providing safe haven for child sex abusers and child rapist doctors while viciously sabotaging a doctor who is helping cancer
patients'; I find a stunning stack by Makis as he shines the light on the Alberta pedophile doctors! well done! they are going after him still & a disgusting shame. Alberta is unique that way
Alberta is shameful that way. Some good people talking referendum to separate from Canada. Heard Smith will back it IF they win the vote…if people do the heavy lift…to me that’s opportunism. As a good Albertan I know says, typical finger in the air politician.
They are savaging Makis and this is a good man, doctor. Did lots, sacrificed lots for him and family! Support him please!
“RUMORS WERE TRUE: Suspended Nigerian “Dr.” Guilty of Sexual Misconduct Against a Child in Saskatchewan Now Works in Alberta (North Edmonton to be exact)
How is it possible for someone like him to practice in Alberta despite being suspended by Saskatchewan?
In Canada, each province has its own medical board, and being suspended in one jurisdiction for sexual misconduct against a child does not mean other medical boards will suspend you as well.
Alberta, for example, has allowed him to continue practicing with a weak condition: a chaperone must be present when he is seeing female patients.
A chaperone is supposed to be someone independent, who can intervene when needed and act as an impartial witness to ensure patient safety.
But here is what I discovered during my visit:
The chaperone is also Izekor’s subordinate. She told me she is both the chaperone and his assistant.
Here is what is troubling: “Dr.” Izekor was previously accused of “threatening” a chaperone who was not even eligible to work in Canada to support his version of events against a complainant, and at times recording a chaperone as present when she was not actually there.
Do you think @CPSA_CA should terminate his licence permanently to err on the side of caution for the safety of children? After all, in Texas he is prohibited from calling himself a doctor, so it raises serious questions about whether he should be practicing at all.
Also, how will his new employer, Dr. Ismael, answer to his Allah for employing this man?
Source: Mocha Bezirgan
My Take…
From now on, I will only refer to Danielle Smith as “Alberta’s Pedophile Premier”.
You know it’s bad when other Canadian provinces are sending their Pedophiles to Alberta because they will be safe and protected here and can practice medicine in peace.
Yes, it’s Danielle Smith’s pedophile mafia of bureaucrats and lawyers who are attacking my Alberta medical license #023044 and trying to stop me from helping cancer patients while child rapist doctors work freely in this province.”
why would Premier Smith go after Makis? what has she or any of them done that can compare to what he has done medically and to save lives?