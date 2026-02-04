In Canada, each province has its own medical board, and being suspended in one jurisdiction for sexual misconduct against a child does not mean other medical boards will suspend you as well.

Alberta, for example, has allowed him to continue practicing with a weak condition: a chaperone must be present when he is seeing female patients.

A chaperone is supposed to be someone independent, who can intervene when needed and act as an impartial witness to ensure patient safety.

But here is what I discovered during my visit:

The chaperone is also Izekor’s subordinate. She told me she is both the chaperone and his assistant.

Here is what is troubling: “Dr.” Izekor was previously accused of “threatening” a chaperone who was not even eligible to work in Canada to support his version of events against a complainant, and at times recording a chaperone as present when she was not actually there.

Do you think

should terminate his licence permanently to err on the side of caution for the safety of children? After all, in Texas he is prohibited from calling himself a doctor, so it raises serious questions about whether he should be practicing at all.

Also, how will his new employer, Dr. Ismael, answer to his Allah for employing this man?