scientists, doctors, lobbyists, special interests who care only about making money, and companies like Pfizer and Moderna are operating like bandits, unshackled bandits pretending they do not see what their mRNA Malone et al. vaccine has done and is doing. These people have taken vaccines (and we must discuss the link to the biowarfare, bioterrorism aspect of vaccine development) and now are making unsafe, untested products solely to make money.

The entire vaccine industry and pharma must be investigated. The COVID mRNA vaccine makes us question every single vaccine out there, especially the underpinning science and what games are played with FDA to secure approval. It seems that much of the research is methodologically flawed and corrupted. FDA cannot have this revolving door policy with vaccine makers. Pharma must not be such a major funder of vaccine makers. It is too corrupted now. It has to be fixed and Trump must ensure this. I stand ready to help fix it.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)