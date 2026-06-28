Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Iran unleashed strikes on eight US military targets across the Persian Gulf early on Sunday, dramatically escalating fears that the fragile US-Iran ceasefire is on the verge of collapse.

It came just hours after President Donald Trump warned he would wipe the Islamic Republic 'off the map' if fighting erupted again.

Tehran said its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fired ballistic missiles and drones towards 'eight key pieces of infrastructure' at the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, describing the barrage as retaliation for American airstrikes ordered by Trump on Iranian military sites. https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15935429/US-launches-strikes-Iran-multiple-targets.html

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