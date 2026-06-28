What upsets and dismays me is that RFK Jr. Robert Kennedy Jr. and the idiots at HHS know this, the morons at FDA like the last clown Makary, clown Bhattacharya at NIH knows this…these people knew and know this but pretend, silent, Malone the fraud con-man grifter knows this…but silence…why? money money money and salary…camera…enrich…I hope one day, people like Rochelle, Jha, Hahn, Redfield et al. get hauled into tribunals with RFK Jr. et al. to answer as to why this mRNA vaccine remained and remains today on US market. They continue to undercut and misguide Trump, someone easily misled and misguided in his own right, does not take much as to things like fake fraud pandemics and reckless needless without basis bombing of other nations. I want Trump to fire these bitches, all of them, inept academically sloppy intellectually lazy people…bring people like Atlas, Couey, Nick Hudson, Yeadon et al. Maybe Hodkinson. The rest5 only hocking pills.

where virus lands vs IgG & circulating IgA occur in the blood (due to muscle injected)…when we injected into the deltoid for this fraud COVID, the content of vaccine and antibodies resided systemically across blood stream etc. and could not enter the respiratory compartment where it was needed…had we produced nasal vaccines maybe, it may have worked…point being, 1) the mRNA vaccine did not and could not and still do not work (no present mRNA vaccine) and RFK Jr. et al. is shameful and reckless and dangerous allowing vaccines that do not work to remain on market 2) it failed outside the box as did not stop transmission or infection and so did not sterilize the virus…it was moot to have mandates…no basis…as did not stop transmission…

‘These antibodies are thus on site to meet air-borne viruses, and they may be able to prevent viral binding and infection of the cells. The second category of antibodies (IgG and circulating IgA) occur in the bloodstream. These antibodies protect the internal organs of the body from infectious agents that try to spread via the bloodstream. Vaccines that are injected into the muscle – i.e., the interior of the body – will only induce IgG and circulating IgA, not secretory IgA. Such antibodies cannot and will not effectively protect the mucous membranes from infection by SARS-CoV-2.

See seminal work by Sucharit Bhakdi, MD & Arne Burkhardt, MD

They never worked and could not work, that is the huge joke, devastating joke as it was, on the American people and world!

‘A fundamental mistake underlying the development of the COVID-19 vaccines was to neglect the functional distinction between the two major categories of antibodies which the body produces in order to protect itself from pathogenic microbes. The first category (secretory IgA) is produced by immune cells (lymphocytes) which are located directly underneath the mucous membranes that line the respiratory and intestinal tract. The antibodies produced by these lymphocytes are secreted through and to the surface of the mucous membranes.

These antibodies are thus on site to meet air-borne viruses, and they may be able to prevent viral binding and infection of the cells. The second category of antibodies (IgG and circulating IgA) occur in the bloodstream. These antibodies protect the internal organs of the body from infectious agents that try to spread via the bloodstream. Vaccines that are injected into the muscle – i.e., the interior of the body – will only induce IgG and circulating IgA, not secretory IgA. Such antibodies cannot and will not effectively protect the mucous membranes from infection by SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the currently observed “breakthrough infections” among vaccinated individuals merely confirm the fundamental design flaws of the vaccines. Measurements of antibodies in the blood can never yield any information on the true status of immunity against infection of the respiratory tract.’

SOURCE:

https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/end-covax.pdf

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

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