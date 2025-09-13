How do you like them apples?

show me one healthy child in the entire USA, across the last 5 years of this fraud COVID, who got whatever this was and died…just one! the fact is that not one child got severally ill or died from this fraud fake PCR created over-cycled lie of ‘asymptomatic transmission’ COVID where we can find across 5 years not ONE case of such spread…(I argue this was a toxin or chemical or poison that provoked severe respiratory pulmonary type symptoms and did harm and kill high risk vulnerable people, gave them a difficult time); so no healthy child died from COVID yet we were forced to take (mandated) the mRNA vaccine that was supposed to be of utility and benefit YET did not work, did not sterilize the so called pathogen, did not stop infection or transmission, plunged to negative effectiveness/waning immunity, drove original antigenic sin/immune priming/fixation/imprinting, drove antibody dependent enhancement of infection and disease etc. and viral immune escape, and actually harmed and killed our children and teens e.g. myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, blood clots, bleeding, VITT, paralysis etc.

So, the mRNA vaccine harmed yet FDA just approved the Moderna SPIKEVAX mRNA shot in 6 months old, and you say HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH etc. seeks to ‘help’ the society? mRNA vaccine is here to stay. It is a game of deceit and fraud on you!

Call me when the mRNA vaccine in entirety is stopped for that is the only course of action needed. No meetings, no ACIP, no FDA, no CDC, no NIH discussions or meetings. Nothing. Just action. Granted, we are long past when any meaningful comparative effectiveness research can clarify or discern anything re COVID or the vaccine given the baseline risk in the population is near if not ZERO.

So, this is all a joke, and on us. They all know it. See photo above, the joke is on us. They all know it.

