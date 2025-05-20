Why are they not? This is inexcusable! No need for any delay or further study or debate. In fact, no credible study can be conducted now given the baseline risk is ZERO. One will not be able to conduct any credible comparative effectiveness research to discern any meaningful differences and as such to make any credible conclusions. To say more research is needed and is to be conducted is a farce. Duplicity on the American people. A bullshit en face lie. By anyone saying it.

We are talking about subclinical myocarditis and pericarditis (heart damage in infants, children, adults etc.) due to the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine with ensuing inflammation and scarring of the heart muscle (myocardium); the result can be and is often even low level sub-clinical, e.g. palpitations, to tachycardia (ventricular) (Paroxysmal tachycardias) and ventricle fibrillations yet these can end in heart stoppage and even death. Some, many have died due to the Malone Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine. Often there is an escalation of catecholamines (these are hormones that the adrenal glands, the brain, nervous cells produce e.g. adrenaline, dopamine, noradrenaline) before (antecedent to) the irregular heart behavior (dopamine and adrenaline etc. in fight or flight response (prepares you to respond) and released as you are beginning to rise from sleep or in some exertional sport or activity or under emotional duress); the surge in catecholamines into the blood stream places too much strain on the already scarred, damaged heart muscle myocardium and this can result in irregular heart rhythm and cardiac arrest and sudden death.

It is impossible, no sane rational decision-making, would still allow any of the mRNA vaccine to remain on US market and be given to Americans. Something nefarious, malevolent, dangerous is at play here other than science, data, clinical medicine etc.

