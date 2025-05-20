Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
there is zero reason any heathy person, child, adult is to get any of these mRNA vaccines...it is IMO criminal to let these remain on market for one more hour and I call on RFK Jr. to do what he knows is right. He knows it is deadly. He know. He was silenced and it is time he told those in Trump admin who chained him down to fuck off and stand up.

Lewis Coleman
Doctors have never encountered anything like the COVID contagion and its deadly jabs, both of which were caused by weaponized coronavirus mRNA developed by “germ warfare” research. Conventional medical theory cannot explain these phenomena, or much of anything else. I have published papers explaining all this in terms of medical stress theory, which is anathema to organized medicine and Big Pharma.

https://www.mkscienceset.com/articles_file/937-_article1692189623.pdf

https://stressorg-magazines.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/combat-stress/2024/Combat-Stress-Winter-2024-25.pdf

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/12/covid-white-clots-face-of-the-covid-genocide/

