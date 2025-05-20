Malone Bourla Tureci Bancel Sahin Weissman Kariko Slaoui et al. Pfizer Moderna BioNTech et al. mRNA gene based LNP platform quasi-biological weapon causes myocarditis & pericarditis (inflamed scarred)
scarring & inflammation to the heart muscle (myocardium); POTUS Trump, RFK Jr. (HHS), Makary (FDA), Bhattacharya (NIH) et al. have more than enough data & evidence to STOP all mRNA vaccine now!
Why are they not? This is inexcusable! No need for any delay or further study or debate. In fact, no credible study can be conducted now given the baseline risk is ZERO. One will not be able to conduct any credible comparative effectiveness research to discern any meaningful differences and as such to make any credible conclusions. To say more research is needed and is to be conducted is a farce. Duplicity on the American people. A bullshit en face lie. By anyone saying it.
We are talking about subclinical myocarditis and pericarditis (heart damage in infants, children, adults etc.) due to the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine with ensuing inflammation and scarring of the heart muscle (myocardium); the result can be and is often even low level sub-clinical, e.g. palpitations, to tachycardia (ventricular) (Paroxysmal tachycardias) and ventricle fibrillations yet these can end in heart stoppage and even death. Some, many have died due to the Malone Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine. Often there is an escalation of catecholamines (these are hormones that the adrenal glands, the brain, nervous cells produce e.g. adrenaline, dopamine, noradrenaline) before (antecedent to) the irregular heart behavior (dopamine and adrenaline etc. in fight or flight response (prepares you to respond) and released as you are beginning to rise from sleep or in some exertional sport or activity or under emotional duress); the surge in catecholamines into the blood stream places too much strain on the already scarred, damaged heart muscle myocardium and this can result in irregular heart rhythm and cardiac arrest and sudden death.
It is impossible, no sane rational decision-making, would still allow any of the mRNA vaccine to remain on US market and be given to Americans. Something nefarious, malevolent, dangerous is at play here other than science, data, clinical medicine etc.
___
there is zero reason any heathy person, child, adult is to get any of these mRNA vaccines...it is IMO criminal to let these remain on market for one more hour and I call on RFK Jr. to do what he knows is right. He knows it is deadly. He know. He was silenced and it is time he told those in Trump admin who chained him down to fuck off and stand up.
Doctors have never encountered anything like the COVID contagion and its deadly jabs, both of which were caused by weaponized coronavirus mRNA developed by “germ warfare” research. Conventional medical theory cannot explain these phenomena, or much of anything else. I have published papers explaining all this in terms of medical stress theory, which is anathema to organized medicine and Big Pharma.
