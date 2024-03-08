Malone lives in a world he created, a twisted mind set that he could pull off an equally sordid fake on the population, that the deaths from the COVID mRNA technology has nothing to do with you
you read from phones, screens, lawyered up always, you have people writing long stacks for you, yet will not be interviewed by anyone serious; deaths belong to you Bob, Weissman, Bourla et al. FIRM
You will answer in proper legal forums, you could write about all of the issues we have been calling you out on now, and think ‘hey, did I not write something on that’…question Bobby always and in the proper forum under oath is…what did you know and when and what did you do then…not now when we are coming for you for legal oaths etc.; you got to answer the claims by Kariko that you are basically a fraud who lied about your role in mRNA technology to get fame and now using that to make as if you have no liability for the deaths…money on upside and then downside…
not so Bobby, not so….
and remember, anytime you ready to sue, I am ready too…
you are a con fraud and you know we caught you…
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Malone lives in a world he created, a twisted mind set that he could pull off an equally sordid fake on the population, that the deaths from the COVID mRNA technology has nothing to do with you
https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/catherine-austin-fitts-shreds-greg
The former president ‘put $10 billion into a military program to depopulate Americans’
There are truths and then there are inconvenient truths.
Why did President Donald Trump sign off on Operation Warp Speed in July 2020 and place U.S. Army General Gustave Perna in charge of it?
Catherine Austin Fitts drops a lot of truth in the above clip, but if you take away nothing else, take away this one statement:
“There is no right versus left, there is no Trump versus Biden. There is a machine in control of a spending machine that is financed with our taxes, and debt barred in our names, that is being sold into our pension funds and into our retirement accounts. There is that machine, and that machine, to keep balancing the books, is implementing a depopulation plan. That is the reality that has to be faced. And changing the president won’t matter.”
We are not up against any single man or woman in this fight for our freedom. We are up against a “machine,” or as I would call it, a system. A beast system.
And just like there is no single man or woman who personifies our enemy in this battle to live free, there is no person who alone will save us from it.
Fitts says if she had been the president, “I would have taken a bullet in the head before I would implement a culling of the American population.”
That’s a person who stands on principle. That’s exactly the type of person this beast system in control of Washington will never allow to be elected president of the United States. They want an individual who will cut deals and make trade-offs.
Deal making may be a virtue in business but not in politics. It’s often a cover for cowardice and the propensity to always take the path of least resistance. This is the route that politicians gravitate toward. Then they lie to us about what really happened. And the media covers for them.
If the corporate media really hated Donald Trump as much as they pretend to hate him and believed he was as evil as they say he is, all they would need to do to take him down is admit that the mass injection program placed toxic chemicals into the bodies of millions of Americans of all ages, and then blame him for setting it all in motion. The shots had known side effects up to and including death. But they won’t do this. That is the one Trump policy they won’t touch.
Fitts says:
“In October 2019, when everybody in America was being entertained by the teenage sex life of the Supreme Court nominee, Kavanaugh, the House, the Senate, Democrat and Republican, both sides of the aisle, got together and approved Statement 56 of the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board, which said that they could keep secret books. That was everybody, together, OK? So there is no right versus left, there is no Trump versus Biden. There is a machine …”
So we have an all-powerful machine, a system (I call it a beast system), that runs the country and the world. This system is satanic at its core and the sole reason for its existence is to kill and injure as many people as possible through multiple vectors: Vaccines, poisons in the food, air and water, and wars.
I hope Dr. Rose reads your stack posts like you read hers. I also hope she has a change of mind on “good ol’ Bob M.” I like her, & she doesn’t deserve to go down alongside those that deceive us.