You will answer in proper legal forums, you could write about all of the issues we have been calling you out on now, and think ‘hey, did I not write something on that’…question Bobby always and in the proper forum under oath is…what did you know and when and what did you do then…not now when we are coming for you for legal oaths etc.; you got to answer the claims by Kariko that you are basically a fraud who lied about your role in mRNA technology to get fame and now using that to make as if you have no liability for the deaths…money on upside and then downside…

not so Bobby, not so….

and remember, anytime you ready to sue, I am ready too…

you are a con fraud and you know we caught you…