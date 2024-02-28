Malone said there was a global pandemic (COVID) to Malik; Malone knows here this is bullshit lies & that COVID was a fake PCR induced lie; he is as honest as when he took the COVID vaccine knowing it
could NOT work and would not get to the respiratory compartment/respiratory mucosa; he knew and I never ever believed he took any shot, he would be insane for his deadly mRNA technology was in it
Funny how Bobby/Malone both talked about a pandemic and continually blame Fauci/FDA, blah, blah, blah. 🤔
Why no blame for the DOD/CIA/Obama who really did this to us?🤔. Why not include the truth in Bobby’s book? 🤔. Why are they not demanding daily that we have free/open access to ivermectin?🤔. Maybe because they work for the same people? 🤔
Maybe he didn't take the shots but if not then how did he pass border controls in the multiple countries he visited that required proof of jabs and if he doesn't have querulous paranoia caused by a jab injury then why does he think his detractors are all controlled opposition or part of a psyop and why did he become so litigous and start suing anything that moves?