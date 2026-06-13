Malone, where is the unambiguous data? where is the data? you knew there was NONE! you lied openly that the mRNA vaccine saved lives! you knew you were shilling! only person you fooled was Bobby Jr.
you remain one of the greatest grifters, you and your clan, grafter in US history! you used law suits and threats of suits to silence good scientists...somehow you never quite got your arms around me
I hope one day they place you Malone in a court room with judges and juries and courts and place you under oath! you and your type! for the deaths you caused! you must answer legally, your type. properly under oath. all of you on the Horsemen’s list. and others, must face proper legal inquiry to test it out.
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