2nd Smartest Guy in the World asked (and I support his substack as brilliant):

‘Let's add some color on this Malone character with some basic questions:

1. Was Malone aware that his mRNA "technology" was used in animal trials?

2. Did Malone know that not a single animal study administering his mRNA "technology" was successful?

3. Did Malone know that precisely because all said animal studies showed great potential dangers of mRNA "technology" that there was no possible way said mRNA technology could have ever made it to human trials?

4. Could Malone extrapolate that since there was never a single animal or human study performed when the COVID DEATHVAX™ was deployed that it was unsafe?

5. Did Malone really take an unsafe and unproven injection just so he could "travel?"

We all know the true answers to the above questions.

Will Malone ever answer honestly? No, of course not.’

Over to me now:

Was Malone talking about his mRNA technology in the COVID injections as the greatest disaster and that is causing so much death or was he talking about the Gain-of-Function research? To me, they are equal in death yet none of this would be possible without his (and Kariko etc.) mRNA technology.

I confess that he will have to agree that his work on mRNA technology that has gone into the mRNA gene shots have caused more deaths than any aspect of the fraud COVID pandemic save the deadly medical management of people in hospitals, without doubt! if Malone returns with another verdict then he would be disengeneous and deceitful! for we have faced 2 catastrophes that investigations must get to the bottom of, no matter how long they take, one being the pathogen or virus itself, when released, multiple or single, no virus, virus??? the other being the so called COVID ‘vaccine’ and at the heart is the deadly mRNA technology Malone (and Kariko and Weissman etc.) worked on that is deadly on its own yet when packaged within the LNP fatty ball, delivers death and destruction to humanity.

So I await a similar piece in substack by Malone stating that the mRNA technology matches the atrocity of the gain-of-function research and that the mRNA technology has gone into the vaccines and maybe, just may be, the most deadly contribution to the pandemic to date. Only Malone can state this for it is ‘his baby’ as his crew has stated. It stupifies me that the person who claims ownership of the very mRNA technology that kills you (or the persons), that is the ‘engine room’ of the fraud deadly COVID shots, discusses aspects of the pandemic and the virus yet forgets the mRNA technology that they created. I am simply amazed at how they do that.

I hold out hope that one day we will get answers that to date, have eluded us on this mRMA technology, especially on how to turn it off before translation takes place to spike protein. He/they hold the answers, we know he Malone does, yet we have gotten none so far. I hold out hope. Maybe time will change this and I hope so, for our peoples and children depend on nullifying this deadly mRNA technology based shot.

I call on Tom Fitton and his investigators to launch an investigation of all involved in mRNA technology and if it involves Malone, Kariko, and Weissman and similar and their roles in mRNA technology and what they did and what tax money they got and how it was spent and what they know about this deadly mRNA technology, then so be it. Everyone must answer if they had a role. Urgently. Over three years now and we got crickets. Just awards. Fame.

But we have been waiting on information on how to turn it off for IMO, these people should have not profitted one penny when their invention has killed so many! What were these devils like Kariko thinking? IMO devils for what they were doing had no benefit, just profits to them, to humanity. Profits in many ways. What were they thinking? That is my opinion and you could take it to the bank and cash it! At the least, they should have been hauled into congressional investigations and hearings under oath (led by Republicans now) on how to stop the effects but wait, I forgot, when testicles were being given out, the Republicans arrived when the Lord had just about run out. Oh well, lets see! And if we ever get these 3 in hearings, we should ask them among many questions, this one:

“can you tell us Dr. Malone or Dr. Kariko or your colleagues, what you knew back then about the fact that the mRNA used on the gene injections can be reversed transcribed back to DNA in humans?”

And in asking this among many questions, give them this paper by Aldén et al. to help re-orient them and point them to this embedded paragraph below (bolded and italized):

‘Immunohistochemistry using antibody binding to LINE-1 open reading frame-1 RNA-binding protein (ORFp1) on Huh7 cells treated with BNT162b2 indicated increased nucleus distribution of LINE-1. PCR on genomic DNA of Huh7 cells exposed to BNT162b2 amplified the DNA sequence unique to BNT162b2. Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.’

Dr. Malone, I know you, I call on you to help stop the impact of the mRNA technology.