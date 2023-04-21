Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Apr 21, 2023

Let's add some color on this Malone character with some basic questions:

1. Was Malone aware that his mRNA "technology" was used in animal trials?

2. Did Malone know that not a single animal study administering his mRNA "technology" was successful?

3. Did Malone know that precisely because all said animal studies showed great potential dangers of mRNA "technology" that there was no possible way said mRNA technology could have ever made it to human trials?

4. Could Malone extrapolate that since there was never a single animal or human study performed when the COVID DEATHVAX™ was deployed that it was unsafe?

5. Did Malone really take an unsafe and unproven injection just so he could "travel?"

We all know the true answers to the above questions.

Will Malone ever answer honestly? No, of course not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
TheLastCaucasian's avatar
TheLastCaucasian
Apr 21, 2023Edited

Do you blame Einstein for the Nuclear Bomb? Do you blame Nobel for explosive weapons?

You are overly fixated on being critical of Malone. mRNA technology had great potential - he was not the one that forced it out before is was proven safe/effective; he was a researcher, and simply one of the minds behind the development the technology to harness mRNA's power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture