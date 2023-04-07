George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Malone's Big DOMANE Lie Is Crashing Silicon Valley Speculators Who Believe In Bio-AI.

Robert Malone’s Big Domane Lie That An Artificial Intelligence Program Can Spit Out Vaccines Is A Lie. As most of you know, I have challenged the DARPA/DTRA/In-Q-Tel investments in “computation biology, selling it as a sort of modern-day snake oil. A program known at DOMANE was used to evaluate repurposed drugs for CoronaVirus at the outbreak of CoronaV…