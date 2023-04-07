George Webb: 'Malone's Big DOMANE Lie Is Crashing Silicon Valley Speculators Who Believe In Bio-AI. Machines Spitting Out Vaccines Was A Lie, And It Is Going To Crash A Few Silicon Valley Banks'
An interesting read to me to add more dimensions; to add to your knowledge base; helps me understand the issues more; remember, not all you read you take as gospel, look to the nuggets, toss the rest
And, as George Webb (Mark Kulacz, Peter Duke, Citizens Research Roadshow, Drs. Lee Merritt, Jane Ruby, Sherri Tenpenny and a multitude of other investigative reporters) likes to say, "Connect the Dots!"
If Chat GPT tells you to have Remdesivir for breakfast, you should be skeptical.
Do you get it now??!