Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

User's avatar
Timothy Christopher Rollins's avatar
Timothy Christopher Rollins
40mEdited

Mandami — of Ugandan birth — is ineligible, and only imbeciles would think so, and only treasonists would promote such a dangerous view…

As to a Trump ‘third term’: that’s part of his world class trolling, as America 🇺🇸 ENJOYS seeing Liberal Democrat heads EXPLODE 🤯 from coast-to-coast-to-coast, and the visuals of their carnage to me, is absolute delight!!!

David Schmitt
David Schmitt
35m

MAGA was on a roll and Trump, and Trump alone, has ruined it with two things: (1) support for the ethnic cleansing in Gaza; and (2) and continued support of various types for the blood bath in Ukraine---another ethnic cleansing, this time of Ukrainian men. Even large proportions of the MAGA base and the Right do not support this and are angered by the further bleeding of our treasury and our children's futures for such evils. And what else do you call it?

