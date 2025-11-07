strategists do not realize the power of the Working Families Party and the [Democratic Socialists of America] for ground game. Modern politics now is about engaging low-propensity voters, and they clearly turned them out tonight, and this is kind of the Trump model. This is very serious.” Take this Mandami seriously!

Bannon: “ Are there alarm bells for Republicans in this victory? I mean, he clearly is trying to make this populist appeal.

“I think tomorrow — and I’ve argued from the beginning — this guy’s citizenship should be checked immediately.

To me, it ought to be addressed. It ought to be addressed by the State Department, DHS and the Justice Department, to go through all this. If the guy lied on his naturalization papers, he ought to be deported out of the country immediately and put on a plane to Uganda.”

There should be even more than alarm bells. There should be flashing red lights all over.”

A lot of folks have seen echoes of Trump in Mamdani, insofar as their anti-establishment authenticity and their resonance with working class voters. Do you see them as part of the same political wave?

I’ve said for a while populism is going to be the wave of the future. Now, this is much more radical than that — but, yes. Listen, the managed decline of our country by the elites is the basic undertone of what this kind of political revolution in the country has been.”

Can he run for POTUS? I do not think so for he is not natural born as per Article II, Section 1 of the US Constitution. “No person except a natural-born Citizen… shall be eligible to the Office of President.”

hhhmmm, but POTUS T wants a third term as is poking the constitution and I say give him a third.

On the eve of the election, he (POTUS Trump) took the unusual step of endorsing independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, instead of Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa — a decision that underscored his desire to prevent a Mamdani victory.

Trump accused Mamdani of “hating Israel” and said Jewish voters who support him were “betraying their own community.”

