Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
10m

In your list of commitments you overlooked ONE VITAL POINT - Iran CAN ABSOLUTELY NOT BE TRUSTED to stick to any agreement - E V E R !!!

Reply
Share
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
24m

It is obvious why he seeks to do this. He is a commie and a Jihadi. He did not attend the Jewish parade because he is a Muslim who detests Israel and her people. He is a communist and that's why there are so many people sleeping on the streets. NYC needs another Mayor Rudy! This guy is like the one running London, he's there to conquer and destroy. Anyone who thinks otherwise is a fool.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture