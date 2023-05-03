Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Sophie Bertrand
May 3, 2023

How can they ignore those -documented- red flags? Mind you, those red flags are REAL PEOPLE, real dramatic health events for crying out loud!!!! This "medical coincidence" gaslighting that nothing is happening has to stop ASAP!!!

1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Iain Harris
May 3, 2023

The UK NHS btw is still pushing the tale that myocarditis is rare and mild.

The 90 plus year old mother of a friend received an NHS document about 2 weeks ago stating such.

The blatant lies are staggering.

