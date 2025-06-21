in bringing the fraud fake non-pandemic, he did not want to bring vaccine, he did not seek to lock down, he was guided and advised by the same type of morons you see heading the agencies now, and you saw them on stage daily e.g. Redfield, Hahn, Birx, Fauci etc. in the clown car Task Force. Same today…so Trump will not be blamed by me for I never knew or saw that. He did not know the Malone mRNA vaccine was so deadly. He trusted Moncef and Bancel Moderna and Bourla Pfizer etc. He did. He did believe the virus was deadly not knowing we responded to nothing, and it is the deadly isolative denial of treatments propofol ketamine midazolam lorazepam etc. sedating Remdesivir Kirschner ventilator response that killed…that killed, yes, it was the response…he trusted that we had to lock down. He trusted the Malone mRNA vaccine was the savior. So, I grant him space on that.

Many said Trump was part of bringing the Malone mRNA vaccine. Bringing a vaccine knowing it did not work and was harmful not safety tested, for malevolent purposes.

No, far from the fact or truth. Trump made catastrophic decisions around COVID and lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Pfizer vaccine but he is and was NOT never the bad guy in that. He truly thought millions were going to die and he wanted to save lives and trusted the criminals advising him. Wrongfully he trusted them for they were conspiring against him. He did not win re-election because of the masterful conspiracy.

But he is and was wrong TODAY (and then) to continue to praise OWS lockdowns and Malone Sahin Weissman Kariko Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine as saving millions of lives when they actually killed. He is now and was wrong to continue to advance and allow advancement of more mRNA death vaccine and technology. That the FDA is approving. He is wrong to staff the health agencies with people who pummeled him and made an ass of him and ridiculed him for 5 years as the anti-Christ and who will subvert him, and who now are silent JUST for paycheck and position.

That the FDA continues to approve mRNA vaccine is outrageous. For they all know, Prasad, Makary, Bhattacharya, RFK Jr…all know that the mRNA vaccine never worked, does not work, and is harmful. They know and knew it, that the mRNA vaccine, was non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing. They knew. They played games on the fence and now I understand their motives. These people lack spine and fortitude to stand up and say and do the right thing. They are not the right advisors for POTUS Trump. Lines of integrity are blurred for money and camera. For fame. For half-baked poppy talk fluff news pressers and town halls. Makary should be ashamed of his actions thus far as FDA commissioner. Makes Hahn blush. I stood on stage, did interviews on FOX etc. with him as a colleague yet today, I have no respect. These people are actually hurting the USA and Trump for it is those in those positions who we turned to so as help fix this, remove the mRNA vaccine, get accountability, get us justice for the deaths of our parents and grandparents by malevolents, to fix the wrongs of COVID 1.0 Trump 1.0 yet they are there now to block for RFK Jr. who is blocking for Trump. I said it. You know it. It is all a joke and to give Malone an ACIP post shows you how incredibly embarrassing and non-sensical the CDC and FDA is. I wished Trump got good counsel and advise so that he could have a shot at Rushmore. He cannot at this stage.

Nicole Shanahan has turned out to be prescient. I have gained much respect for her. Not interested in her private life as Malone is and was. I am interested in her advocacy to do good. How ever she could.

Trump may need fire these clowns at our agencies HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID etc. and stand up on his own and fix this. I still have faith in him. I know he will do something. I think fundamentally Trump is a good man. Wanted to do good but was badly misguided re COVID fraud but no excuses now. For he knows. He knows the same mRNA vaccine that he advances today still and supports and praises, in Term one and now, has killed and will kill innocent Americans, military, police, border agents, front line people, good people, the best of general public, all of the public, our vulnerable, the more they are exposed to it. He does. I see it as up to him now. He has been subverted by the health agency appointments. AGAIN. They have done NOTHING.

I again ask the grifter fraud in chief con man Malone, where is that unambiguous data? All he was doing was shilling and he knew he was lying.

