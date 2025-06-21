Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

Jorge Fernandez
42mEdited

Please, Dr. A, think this through. We've been down this road before - several times!

Suppose we grant that Trump was "blindsided", "betrayed", "tricked", "fooled", "lied to", "deceived".

Okay, so that's a GIVEN. "Trump was as much a victim as all Americans" -- got it.

WHAT ABOUT ***NOW***? Why hasn't Trump called out names and crimes? Why hasn't Trump put a **TOTAL** stop to these killer jabs? Why hasn't Trump appointed special committees to persecute, prosecute, and make the responsible criminals pay to the fullest extent for their crimes? Why does Trump do ***NOTHING***, day after day, year after year?

Regarding Trump and the *largest, most heinous crime in all human history*, no one can have their cake and eat it too. If Trump was an innocent victim of lies and deception, THEN LET HIM PROVE IT!! Unlike most of us 'helpless victims', Trump has the POSITION and RESOURCES to seek full JUSTICE.

But he doesn't. WHY ??????? Why does Trump do NOTHING?????

Unless and until a sensible answer to those questions is provided, then Trump CANNOT be let off the hook. I certainly won't do so. And the more time goes by in which Trump continues doing NOTHING, the more his willful involvement becomes 'proven'.

Look, in the same situation, I'd be tripping over myself to clear my name. Wouldn't YOU? Or would you be okay with people thinking of you as a mass murderer? I sure wouldn't!

2 replies
John P. Wallis
1h

The DEEP STATE did that shit with Obama starting 2014.

1 reply
