Who will really do for the working man and woman and who will make the dream a reality for all Americans and not just the Billionaires and rich BOTOX tanned crew and IT-media Taliban of Palm Beach.

Trump said he could not endorse Vance and IMO that sealed it. Do you think Rubio would lead the ticket and make a good choice for POTUS? Can we game it out as to who Trump really wants?

What say you? I really do think when Biden put on this hat it was over for Kamala (‘I know nothing about anything and my main job across the 4 years was to man the switchboard’) Harris.

VANCE RUBIO 2028 'Could Be A Preordained Ticket, Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before’ – Political Analysis | The Gateway Pundit | by James Rose

‘Ever since President Trump’s groundbreaking election victory in 2016, political pundits have been grasping at straws to try and predict his eventual successor.

As the founder and leader of the most demonstrably successful political revolution since World War II, President Trump’s shoes are enormous to fill.

Evidently, any notion that Mike Pence could serve on as President Trump’s successor was half-baked and ridiculous.

Left to his own devices, Pence practiced a completely different brand of conservative politics than President Trump.

Now and forever defined by his considerable cowardice regarding the 2020 election, Pence has been reduced to a political non-entity.

Another Republican formerly viewed as President Trump’s top potential successor, Governor Ron DeSantis, soiled himself by running an ill-advised, ill-fated, campaign against President Trump in the 2024 Republican Primary.

DeSantis has reached a dead-end, for now, politically, after finishing third overall in the 2024 Republican Primary, behind Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley.

On the contrary, two new, leading MAGA figures have strongly emerged, signifying the potential for real solidity in President Trump’s succession plan.

On May 4, when asked whom he views as his presidential successor, President Trump told NBC News,

“JD’s doing a fantastic job. I think he’s a fantastic, brilliant guy. Marco is great. A lot of Republicans are great. We have a lot of good people in this party. But certainly, if the VP is outstanding, I think that person would have an advantage.”

Notably, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were the lone figures President Trump named directly as his potential successors.

On May 4, The Gateway Pundit reported that Secretary Rubio now holds an unprecedented number of key positions in the Trump Administration. Secretary Rubio was recently named the Acting National Security Advisor, while serving simultaneously as USAID Administrator and Acting US Archivist.

On May 18, Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio represented the United States at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration – gaining access to Pope Leo XIV in a private meeting in the Vatican.

With Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio sharing such a colossal, international stage, top political pundits began to speculate as to a Vance Rubio presidential ticket in 2028.

On May 20, prominent conservative Washington DC radio host, Larry O’Connor, joined longtime political commentator, Mark Halperin, to discuss the political futures of Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio.

“I think, obviously, Vance has the inside track. It would be a disaster for Vance and Rubio to run against each other. So, my hunch is that Rubio is angling for Vice President, and the Vance Rubio ticket would be unstoppable,” Larry O’Connor said.’

___

