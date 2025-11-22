Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1m

https://palexander.substack.com/p/mtgs-marjorie-taylor-greene-decision

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Ellen Luchetti's avatar
Mary Ellen Luchetti
just now

Look at the date of resignation! After pension vested! How much did she accumulate during her service??🙄🧐

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture