made to cover up high-level rich people, connected people in society, in congress, in senate, all types, elites, 1% and MTG is not having it. I did not agree with her on some yet on other issues I did. I agree with her here! I will leave this masterpiece by Leake to tell the story…I will add more shortly…on big stones MTG!

I know she is no Joan of Arc and she is political too and a politician, but this is a breath of fresh air in filthy swamp toxic criminal DC…

hat-tip to MTG is in order…

Dr. Avery Brinkley wrote (my substack follower):

‘John Leake is ‘spot on’. While DJT has done many great things, I am losing faith in many of his true motives as time moves forward--mainly due to decisions he makes based upon business relationships with others who do not truly care about our liberty and our health (ex. the AI group; RFK Jr in shackles; catering to Islamic leaders). What happened to the real MAGA? Inflated ego can cause one to arrive at bad decisions, and especially when accompanied by others who regard their power as central to all else. MTG is a true patriot unlike most in Congress.’

Avery Brinkley Jr., M.D.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Ditches the D.C. Sewer

The once fierce Trump supporter resigns. Her resignation letter is a scathing rebuke of our decadent, twilight Republic.

Leake starts there:

‘I can scarcely imagine the horror show of texts, e-mails, and calls that Marjorie Taylor Greene has received since she decided to defy President Trump in the matter of the Epstein files. At a certain point she seems to have concluded that even winning in hardball politics isn’t worth the destruction of her spirit and soul. And so, in a move that apparently surprised everyone on Friday, November 21, she announced her resignation.

Her resignation letter is a masterpiece of scathing rebuke. The portrait she paints of Washington politics is an arena of avid monsters, littered with trash. As she put it in one especially memorable passage:

Loyalty should be a two-way street and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest... [My work] has brought years of nonstop never ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies ... I have too much self-respect and dignity. I love my family way too much. And I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president that we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms. And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me. It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.” If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well. There is no ‘plan to save the world’ or insane 4D chess game being played.”

The story of Marjorie Taylor Greene strikes me as the result of two selective processes that now govern what passes for our so-called representative democracy.

1). Because Washington politics is so brutal and ugly, only an extremely unusual or idiosyncratic man or woman—only an outlier—would step into the arena while trying to act strictly in accordance with his or her conscience.

2). The pressure to conform to the imperatives of big, entrenched interests is so enormous that it will eventually crush even the toughest nonconformist.

Many people have perceived Marjorie Taylor Greene to be eccentric and too inclined to state wild ideas and opinions. However, I believe these are expressions of her individuality—her fiercely independent and nonconformist character.

The world is now such a bewildering and confusing place. I spend most of my waking hours just trying to understand what is going on. I can’t imagine trying to figure things out while also contending with a packed daily schedule on Capitol Hill.

The alternative to Greene is what we get over 99% of the time—that is, obedient, conformist, empty vessels who never express an eccentric or wild opinion because they don’t have any opinions, only carefully vetted talking points.

I wonder if there are any so-called “feminist” writers or intellectuals who are interested in this story of a female Representative taking on President Trump in the matter of releasing the Epstein files—that is, disclosures about powerful men using and abusing young women like discardable playthings.

Apart from Joan of Arc, I can’t think of a more remarkable story of a woman taking on powerful men in the political arena.

I say that Marjorie Taylor Green is a woman of true grit. We thank her for her service to this twilight Republic and wish her well.’