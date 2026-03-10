Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael G. Fons's avatar
Michael G. Fons
2h

I'm with MTG on this one.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
15m

Joe Rogan Nukes Trump’s ‘Insane’ Iran War: ‘People Feel Betrayed’ https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/joe-rogan-nukes-trumps-insane-iran-war-people-feel-betrayed/

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture