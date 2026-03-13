Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2mEdited

"What is your view?" About what?

I've amply expressed here on this site my views about Donald Trump -- Trump is a CRIMINAL!!

This "Iran War" is nothing but a mechanism for bringing about what the Globalist Cabal has NEEDED and WANTED for a very long time, namely, a *major* crisis that will justify "The Great Reset" , "The New World Order" - a *digital* one. Donald Trump is helping to deliver that on a silver platter.

On the Epstein scandal, no INNOCENT person (as Trump claims to be) would have done what Trump has done and is doing, UNLESS that person is guilty as sin, helping others that are guilty as sin (which would make the person complicit in the crime), or BOTH (which is what I believe we have here).

Believe me, I look hard EVERY day hoping to be proven wrong about Trump. Instead, the more time goes by, the stronger the case AGAINST Trump becomes!! Now we have this criminal Iran War -- a war that was NOT approved by Congress, NOT desired by most Americans, NOT winnable (unless it goes nuclear), done for the benefit of Zionist "Israel" and their "Greater Israel" agenda, and, in general, is just *BAD* for the USA. There's NOTHING good about it, but Trump is tone deaf.

Now let me say what I REALLY think ..........................................

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
4m

MTG speaks about the collateral threats to family that come with high level political involvement as if she was naive of the collateral until now.

USA politics is as much a well orchestrated psyop as it is the proving ground for those who wish to gain access to the Big Club. Once you prove yourself worthy of the Big Club and accept their invitation, your political "career" is secured; provided you do what youre told and never tell anyone exactly how the Club operates.

Not sure if MTG ever received an invitation or denied one received. Regardless, she readily attempts to stay relevant by making controlled opposition-type appearaces one of the Big Club ran media outlets (CNN). You dont get to be on CNN without the blessing of the Big Club media handlers... vis a vis MTG made a deal with the Big Club.

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