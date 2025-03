The monster Voldemort.

Carney – who spent a couple years in NYC as VP of Corporate Finance during his 13 years at Goldman – has said he wants dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs where they’ll hit Americans the hardest.

‘Trudeau resigned in January after a tumultuous few weeks in Canadian politics where he was accused by his former finance minister of not taking tariffs seriously.

“We need to take that threat extremely seriously,” Chrystia Freeland – who also threw her hat in the ring for the Liberal Party leadership – wrote in her December resignation letter from Trudeau’s Cabinet.

“That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment,” she said.’

‘The reason that Carney seems to be so popular “is because he is perceived to be competent and capable,” McGill University political scientist Tari Ajadi told The Post.

“Carney appears to be a very calm, steady hand in a very uncertain time,” he added.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)