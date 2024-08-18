their money and often ‘ill gained’, some are outright crooks, and DC is full of them and Florida, they have done nothing for America…nothing, and I met many while at HHS and in Trump’s administration…

is America a game? is this a game? do people not understand how serious a time it is now for USA?

I hope this report by Wauck is fake crap…for it raises many questions.

this is the same crap and no different than the democrats so let us get it clarified, I WILL seek clarification. But this is NOT good. His sons I understand as to the trust issue etc. for he trusts them, but even then they cannot properly attest to competence etc. except loyalty. If the test is loyalty first, then I agree they can guide him but then know we will get AGAIN an administration of sycophant ‘YES’ men and women who are principally INEPT and he will be firing lots as he did first term, and while they are on deck they will not tell Trump the truth and misguide him etc. I am concerned about this. We need competent people, unbiased yes, but competent (and loyal)…but not loyal to only benefit themselves.

This recipe is meant to BENEFIT insiders and this is NOT what is needed now. There are people in America who are NOT donors and who will treat Trump’s stint at bat and America as if it were their own children, preciously and truthfully and will not harm him.

I am tired of the games being played with America and the future of our children.

Good stack by Wauck. Thanks for sharing.

Big Shake Up At Trump Campaign - by Mark Wauck (substack.com)