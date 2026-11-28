This idiot says he should have stayed a plumber….ha ha ha, now White House saying it regrets hiring him. Imagine hiring this moron to replace hair extensions crook thief lady Noem who was trying to install sex beds on DHS planes.
the real devastation to us is the loss of the SCOTUS for the next 2 years, Democrats will NOT let Trump get a pick next 2 years holding senate, and Dems projected to hold and expand Senate 2028 and if they get White House, its game over for Alito and Thomas will be on IV drips bags by then…Dem POTUS will stack the court…like how Trump did…see there is something called ‘be careful what you do for it could bite you for your opponents won’t be in the doghouse forever and no one foresaw Democrats taking house and senate now and it looks like many people may go to jail carrying water for Trump if laws were broken…just saying…’…so the SCOTUS will go back 5:4 Democrats and this is the consequences of the fuck up with this mid-terms, 56 senate seats, 260 house, an near 80 house seat swing, 85% of governorships Democrats?
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end the Iran war POTUS Trump, remove mRNA vaccine POTUS Trump, open the Epstein files Sir, step away from the sex spy chips scandal with China, allow Lutnick to roast over his devastating role, do not protect possible spy Huang, apologize for thew 170 Iranian children killed by Hegseth, fire RFK Jr., fire Nutlick or I mean Lutnick, fire Bessent, fire drunkard Patel, fire rapist drunkard Hegseth, fire ventilator man Kushner, fire Mullin…start here.
and this is all Trump, all of his policies surrounded by some real yes-men bobble-head cunks, some sycophantic prostrating stones cupping cunks in his cabinet, all from FOX news, he traded loyalty with competence. and look what has happened, he has near destroyed the Republican party and is facing impeachment with possible actual removal from office. I do not want that to happen to him but it is a real possibility now.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why would anyone nominate idiots? What is the rationale for surrounding oneself with idiots?
Trump Official Torches ‘Idiot’ DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin: ‘Terrible Messenger and Liberal’
Markwayne Mullin is an 'Idiot,' Trump Officials Say https://share.google/fga7m53Zc60TBjRgo