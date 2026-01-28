Martin, I am sorry, we misunderstood you! I am sorry Martin Luthur King Jr., we forgot you on your day, so I circle back in deep regret & beg forgiveness! We are so trapped in the MADNESS of today!
so hopefully one day I will meet someone like you on the other side. I will come prepared to abreast you of the madness you left behind, some of the good since you travelled on & the hope of tomorrow!
Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day!
I forgot you and for that I am deeply sorry!
I am very sorry I did not pay respects to this giant…on his day, for I was very distracted…by the madness around me and you, making sense of it. Responding to it! I do not even think media left or right, recognized him as before…it is stark! His memory is fading and we must not allow that. I think this year it is so prominent that he was near forgotten…not so, let us double down…
In that video below he knew he was going to be killed and his time was up! You can see his eyes were full, he did not want to die. But could not stop it. He knew who was up to it too! Could not stop them! He said ‘I don’t mind’ anymore, he knew they were about to shoot him. He died soon after.
We will never forget you and what you did! We are little compared to you, for what you have left behind, the idea will NEVER die!
Martin we are sorry, we are and were wrong, to dismiss you, to move to forget you…we misunderstood you! We still do! Misunderstand. One day hopefully we will understand your positions.
Probably this is the greatest speech ever by any orator!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I am sorry
My dear Doctor, you are so wrong in this case, read the comment I have posted with Volk Revel.
Here it is in full for you and your readership:
*mlk* was defined by Jackie Kennedy as this *horrible man*. He was a communist in and out controlled by his shylock controller and speech writer *stanley levison*. He was a plagiarist, one third of his doctorate thesis was stolen, he was an adulterer, an abuser of women, he was a plain ugly fornicator. Please read Mike King's rundown description:
https://realnewsandhistory.com/anyt-01-19-26/