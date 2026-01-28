Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

I forgot you and for that I am deeply sorry!

I am very sorry I did not pay respects to this giant…on his day, for I was very distracted…by the madness around me and you, making sense of it. Responding to it! I do not even think media left or right, recognized him as before…it is stark! His memory is fading and we must not allow that. I think this year it is so prominent that he was near forgotten…not so, let us double down…

In that video below he knew he was going to be killed and his time was up! You can see his eyes were full, he did not want to die. But could not stop it. He knew who was up to it too! Could not stop them! He said ‘I don’t mind’ anymore, he knew they were about to shoot him. He died soon after.

We will never forget you and what you did! We are little compared to you, for what you have left behind, the idea will NEVER die!

Martin we are sorry, we are and were wrong, to dismiss you, to move to forget you…we misunderstood you! We still do! Misunderstand. One day hopefully we will understand your positions.

Probably this is the greatest speech ever by any orator!