Biological weapons convention and the perpetuation of the pandemic preparedness pharma-industrial complex

‘Robert Malone authored an article a few days ago on potential updates to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) arising from lessons from Covid-19, (supposed) rapid advances in biotechnology and the threat presented by low- probability high-consequence biological risks.

This makes us both rather nervous. Here Malone is effectively arguing for proposals to enhance the biodefense and pandemic preparedness industry, now to include a large dose of AI surveillance.

Some highlights:

Move from prohibition alone to proactive, collective risk management

Binding or harmonized global standards

Integration of worst-case scenario preparedness

Enhancement of institutional infrastructure

Capacity building and global equity

And all of it to be coordinated by the UN.

You will notice the language looks familiar. Global. Equity. AI. Worst Case Scenario. This language is reminiscent of the worst kind of propagandistic phraseology deployed during Covid (for the greater good).

We have been arguing for quite some time that there was a danger that the lab-leak narrative would be used to advance the power of the pandemic preparedness pharma industrial complex. And here we have the proof.

The reasons for the changes to the BWC are based on a number of false presumptions:

That covid was a novel disease caused by a novel deadly virus (it was neither of these things).

It leaked from a lab (no it didn’t).

Non state actors can produce killer viruses in their garage (they cannot - no one can).

The biopharma complex is messing around all the time and CAN DESTROY HUMANITY (nonsense)

As we wrote here:

These assumptions buckle under scrutiny and render the notion that ‘the Covid-19 pandemic’ began as a result of a research accident’ both misleading and unsubstantiated. Indeed, readily available evidence shows a pandemic ‘began’ only when a political declaration was made, not with an empirically observable or remarkable biological phenomenon that required a response of any kind. Until the point of the pandemic declaration there was never a solid epidemiological or medical basis for alleging the existence of a pathogenic threat to the world, and only after the response was declared did mortality rise.

The concerns raised by this article in relation to this emerging agenda are shared by both of us here:

Notice there are never any official proposals for the creation of counter- balancing organisations tasked either with checking this wild fear mongering about the global risk from bioweapons, or actually challenging the underpinning (but faulty) assumptions being used to push this agenda.

Also, the word vaccine isn’t mentioned once in the article. This is a striking omission given that, if there was a bioweapon that caused harm at a global scale, it was the Covid vaccines. Thus the known risk from a known hazard is completely ignored, and we are instead expected to guard against newly invented and fictitious bogeymen.

Finally, we are sure we will now be accused of ‘supporting the creation of deadly bioweapons’, or of being unconcerned about the real risks. Let us be clear - we are absolutely against mass poisoning. It’s not a good thing. But it is perfectly possible to be absolutely set against more than one thing simultaneously, so we make no apologies for adding manipulation, exaggeration and lies to the list.’