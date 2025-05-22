informed public who understands fully about the fraud of OWS lockdowns and importantly the deadly mRNA gene based LNP platform brought to us by Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin et al. Pfizer Moderna BioNTech etc. Did these 2 clowns really think they could slide this drivel by us? ‘The subversive genius in the writing’ (RAY FALCIOLA)…

I have sad before, I still hold out hope and trust RFK Jr. but after reading that NEJM paper (& thanks to McCullough et al. for also pushing back), I realize that the people placed in those health agencies are there to shut us down, to silence us, to look like they are doing something when they are there to stall. We are on our own. As an example, someone commented that they said para that they needed to do some studies for 6 months etc. Can someone tell me if true? For if these 2 clowns Makary and Prasad really said that, then they should be fired by Kennedy Jr. today for any idiot today with a grade 11 biology and research background will know that the population baseline risk of this fraud fake non-pandemic is zero or close to zero. And to detect any difference in anything to declare if a vaccine, or drug, or medical device works e.g. is beneficial or even if harmful, you would need more than zero baseline risk so that there could be differential risk between the two clinical trial groups. So that you can even detect a difference when you compare them (randomized to the intervention and comparator groups), detecting a meaningful difference. Else the study will find nothing. Can find nothing. In other words, today, no RCT study can be run. None will have the proper methods or power to detect anything. You would need to include the 350 million American population. And these clowns know it and as I see it now, are part of a move to purely delay, bullshit, deceive.

I am hoping RFK Jr. fires these two clowns for insulting the American people this way.

So, are these two FDA officials bullshitting us? Do they think we do not understand this?

Pure utter DRIVEL & TRIPE garbage from Makary (FDA) & Prasad (FDA)! Exactly what we were afraid of! Placed to obfuscate & bullshit the nation into continuance of the fraud deadly Bourla Malone mRNA