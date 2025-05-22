Marty Makary & Vinay Prasad (FDA) damaged their reputations irreparably by publishing that utter specious non-sensical academically sloppy, intellectually lazy garbage in NEJM, pure drivel meant to
misdirect & confuse the public; even their defenders cannot hold back & the public is on the money smelling the fraud here; I am ashamed that these two would dare write this reckless tripe to an
informed public who understands fully about the fraud of OWS lockdowns and importantly the deadly mRNA gene based LNP platform brought to us by Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin et al. Pfizer Moderna BioNTech etc. Did these 2 clowns really think they could slide this drivel by us? ‘The subversive genius in the writing’ (RAY FALCIOLA)…
I have sad before, I still hold out hope and trust RFK Jr. but after reading that NEJM paper (& thanks to McCullough et al. for also pushing back), I realize that the people placed in those health agencies are there to shut us down, to silence us, to look like they are doing something when they are there to stall. We are on our own. As an example, someone commented that they said para that they needed to do some studies for 6 months etc. Can someone tell me if true? For if these 2 clowns Makary and Prasad really said that, then they should be fired by Kennedy Jr. today for any idiot today with a grade 11 biology and research background will know that the population baseline risk of this fraud fake non-pandemic is zero or close to zero. And to detect any difference in anything to declare if a vaccine, or drug, or medical device works e.g. is beneficial or even if harmful, you would need more than zero baseline risk so that there could be differential risk between the two clinical trial groups. So that you can even detect a difference when you compare them (randomized to the intervention and comparator groups), detecting a meaningful difference. Else the study will find nothing. Can find nothing. In other words, today, no RCT study can be run. None will have the proper methods or power to detect anything. You would need to include the 350 million American population. And these clowns know it and as I see it now, are part of a move to purely delay, bullshit, deceive.
I am hoping RFK Jr. fires these two clowns for insulting the American people this way.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So, are these two FDA officials bullshitting us? Do they think we do not understand this?
Pure utter DRIVEL & TRIPE garbage from Makary (FDA) & Prasad (FDA)! Exactly what we were afraid of! Placed to obfuscate & bullshit the nation into continuance of the fraud deadly Bourla Malone mRNA
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It definitely is blatantly shameful and an insult to many of us. It shows what they think of us and what they think they can keep pulling off!
Come on now!
You speak of Malone as though he is an enemy of the state, or as though he has done something wrong. Malone has and continues to warn the the world about what his creation was turned into. He never warranted locked downs, nor advocated for forced vaccnations, contrary as a matter of fact. His mRNA technology was not created for the reason it eventually would be used for, he has said this himself.