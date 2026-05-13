Marty Makary is fired from FDA by POTUS Trump, GREAT, this guy was clueless & a reckless dangerous dimwit as he worked with RFK Jr. & equally clueless Bhattacharya to continue Malone et al. mRNA
vaccine, deadly vaccine by Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al...Makary and RFK Jr. have done nothing, just utter navel gazing low hanging fruit acts, failed to remove mRNA vaccine as we assumed
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until RFK Bobby 'shirtless steroid man' Jr., and Bhattacharya, and Makary and Oz (I know Marty is now gone) do something about mRNA vaccine by removing it, then they would remain morons, failed, bobble head reckless people in charge of health agencies, put there by the Outlaw Josie Wales to do just that...to cover up for the mRNA vaccine and expand it.
Will we ever learn that these people are not for us??!!
Thank you for your efforts!