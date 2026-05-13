Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

until RFK Bobby 'shirtless steroid man' Jr., and Bhattacharya, and Makary and Oz (I know Marty is now gone) do something about mRNA vaccine by removing it, then they would remain morons, failed, bobble head reckless people in charge of health agencies, put there by the Outlaw Josie Wales to do just that...to cover up for the mRNA vaccine and expand it.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

Will we ever learn that these people are not for us??!!

Thank you for your efforts!

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