Masks, can these face masks be so real that many around you wear them today & you do NOT know? Can our leaders have on masks in front of you and you cannot tell? Very sick so need masks? What's real?
Listen to CIA chief of disguise on what they did and do with these masks. Can you put on dark sunglasses to hide the eyes yet the rest of the face is fake? So sick that HAD to put on a mask?
Some have said for a long time now, that the current Biden is not the Biden who we saw as a Senator or VP. Some say he is an actor who wears a mask. I wonder.
Said this before...
WE NEED A MANDATORY TAKE YOUR FUCKING MASK OFF LAW.
Too many fkng sickos out there waiting for the next go around.