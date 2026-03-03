X on Sunday. Recall Elon Musk had said something similar about POTUS Trump prior when he was going after POTUS Trump…only to now see that his name is featured huge in the Epstein files as he sought Epstein parties.

‘“Imagine how many men they are covering up for in those three million files,” he said in Congress.’

What do you think?

US lawmaker accuses Trump of trying to bury Epstein with Iran

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has long fought to publicize the files related to the late pedophile

