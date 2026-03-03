Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

WolfCub18's avatar
WolfCub18
40m

That’s bullshit! Not for nothing, these guys need to chill with the bullshit. This crap is not helping anyone. We all know who the Pedophiles are—how about he tells Congress to release all the names of Senators who’s used that slush fund to pay off victims of sexual abuse by Congress? I’m so tired of this Epstein shit

Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
38m

Lol, Massie is the one hiding something. It was just revealed that the majority of donations to his campaigns have come from orgs. funded by GEORGE SOROS, the enemy of America. Massie is a liar, a grandstander and a poser. No wonder he fails to represent his constituents.

