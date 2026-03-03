Massie says Trump trying to hide the information in Epstein files by starting the Iran bombing...what is your view? A Republican lawmaker has accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to
distract the public from the Epstein scandal by embroiling the country in a conflict with Iran. "Bombing a country on the other side of the globe won’t make the Epstein files go away,” Massie said on
X on Sunday. Recall Elon Musk had said something similar about POTUS Trump prior when he was going after POTUS Trump…only to now see that his name is featured huge in the Epstein files as he sought Epstein parties.
‘“Imagine how many men they are covering up for in those three million files,” he said in Congress.’
What do you think?
US lawmaker accuses Trump of trying to bury Epstein with Iran
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has long fought to publicize the files related to the late pedophile
US lawmaker accuses Trump of trying to bury Epstein with Iran
That’s bullshit! Not for nothing, these guys need to chill with the bullshit. This crap is not helping anyone. We all know who the Pedophiles are—how about he tells Congress to release all the names of Senators who’s used that slush fund to pay off victims of sexual abuse by Congress? I’m so tired of this Epstein shit
Lol, Massie is the one hiding something. It was just revealed that the majority of donations to his campaigns have come from orgs. funded by GEORGE SOROS, the enemy of America. Massie is a liar, a grandstander and a poser. No wonder he fails to represent his constituents.