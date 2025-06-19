Is Ambassador Huckabee correct?

‘Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced that he has introduced a resolution to prohibit American involvement in Israel’s war with Iran on Tuesday.

This comes as Trump (calling on Iran to unconditionally surrender) signaled on Tuesday that he is seriously considering a strike on Iran and taking out Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.’

‘The President later shared a message he received from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, where Huckabee compared the current situation Trump faces to that of President Harry Truman, who ordered the first nuclear bombs to be dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending World War II. This prompted concern among supporters of the President, who ran on the promise of ending wars, not starting World War III or involving the U.S. in another endless war in the Middle East, that the nuclear option is being considered.’

If Trump decides to go the interventionist route, he will be siding with the warmongers like RINO Senator Lindsey Graham (SC), who has called on the U.S. to go "all in" with Israel and even called for a regime change in Iran.

Rep. Massie announced his resolution on X on Tuesday, saying, "This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution."

The resolution, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) notes that "Congress has the sole power to declare war" and would direct the President to terminate use of U.S. military against Iran, "unless explicity authorized."‘

___

