ing Iran goes away or lets them god for Iran does not want to let them go.

Will he resign?

MILLION$ BET ON OUSTER...

First test of eroded Trump power...

Accused of Extrajudicial Killings...

Can someone buy Pete a drink please…he will need it. I despise that rapist drunk as our SECDEF…I despise what he did to the Iranian school children for if some nation did that to US school girls, we would vaporize them…I want Hegseth in front of the Hague.

Hegseth impeachment effort begins in House, focused on Iran war

“Resolved that Peter Brian Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, also referred to as Secretary of War by the administration, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate,” Massie said, adding: