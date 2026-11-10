Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Denise Rehe's avatar
Denise Rehe
1h

Stick to medicine and actually make yourself useful

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Three and Two's avatar
Three and Two
2m

"Trump's cartoon joke of a Secretary of War [🙄] is being impeached for war crimes. See? Trump sure is brilliant."

I shit you not.

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