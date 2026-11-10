ing Iran goes away or lets them god for Iran does not want to let them go.
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Will he resign?
MILLION$ BET ON OUSTER...
First test of eroded Trump power...
Accused of Extrajudicial Killings...
Can someone buy Pete a drink please…he will need it. I despise that rapist drunk as our SECDEF…I despise what he did to the Iranian school children for if some nation did that to US school girls, we would vaporize them…I want Hegseth in front of the Hague.
Hegseth impeachment effort begins in House, focused on Iran war
“Resolved that Peter Brian Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, also referred to as Secretary of War by the administration, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate,” Massie said, adding:
He went on to accuse Hegseth of waging war without congressional approval, ignoring laws meant to protect civilians, and directing extrajudicial killings.
The House will potentially be forced to vote on Hegseth’s impeachment by Wednesday.
On Sunday night’s 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump said he still has confidence in Hegseth.
“Look, we’ve won two wars. We’ve won Venezuela and taken out billions and billions and billions of dollars already. And we will be taking out many billions of dollars and get along very well,” Trump said.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Stick to medicine and actually make yourself useful
"Trump's cartoon joke of a Secretary of War [🙄] is being impeached for war crimes. See? Trump sure is brilliant."
I shit you not.