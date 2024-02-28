LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY (support them):

‘Australia: Mandatory COVID Vaccines for Police and Nurses Unlawful – The Queensland Supreme Court

The Queensland Supreme Court has found mandatory COVID vaccination for police officers and nurses was unlawful and in breach of their human rights.

Dozens of police officers and health workers have been vindicated in a 115-page judgement handed down on Tuesday by Justice Glenn Martin.

He found the departing Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll was unlawful under the Human Rights Act when she issued a mandatory vaccination order in December 2021.

A similar finding was made against Queensland Health Director John Wakefield – that his department’s equivalent vaccination policy was of “no effect” and paramedics couldn’t be forced to have the injection.

Today’s finding is in response to legal action taken by 74 government workers opposing vaccinations.

The government is yet to respond to today’s historic ruling.’

