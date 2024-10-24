Maureen Bannon, Steve Bannon's daughter (served in the military) is making a clarion call to Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to let her dad Steve go now, to do the right thing, they are conspiring to silence
him, the BOP are deliberately stalling to keep such a key figure in the MAGA movement sidelined so close to the election. This is election interference, plain and simple.
See Maureen’s letter below.
‘My father has served his time, and it’s time for the BOP to stop playing games with his release. Every day they delay is a further injustice, and the American people deserve better than this kind of political manipulation.’
I stand with Steve Bannon, calling for an end to these endless wars and the elites having control of our lives.
___
And these ABSOLUTE FASCISTS call themselves the keeper of Democracy! Notice the contrast here: Kamala Harris kept innocent black men in prison because she didn’t want the state’s prison work program affected! Now she’s doing the same to Steve Bannon! I’ve never seen anyone serve time for a dam misdemeanour, let alone one that was done in false pretences! These FASCISTS are diabolical, and their karma will be served very cold!
Very dangerous times. I pray for Steve Bannon.