Maxime Bernier on the corrupted ruling of Rouleau on the Emergency Powers Trudeau used on the Canadian Trucker Convoy protests "Former Liberal activist Paul Rouleau was named by Trudeau to cover
Trudeau’s ass. He delivered spectacularly. Liberal corruption at its finest." I agree with Maxime & when you read this judges views on COVID, vaccine, misinformation etc., you get how deranged this is
It is time Maxime, it is time to stop keyboarding, time to stand up, reveal those church bell stones you got my brother, place them on the table and ask Trudeau to display his…ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha…yes, I know it was meant as a joke…ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
it is time for big stones men and women to stand up for Canada is circling the drain…Danielle Smith evidenced some stones prior, we are watching if those were temporarily burrowed or were hers.
I see that Jordan Peterson is throwing down, wow!!
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
the truckers convoy was the best thing to happen in the world during the pandemic. canada really needs to knock the crown off trudeau's head
I was disappointed and disgusted but not surprised by Rouleau's ruling. His background as a strong Liberal activist preordained the outcome before it even began. Trudeau has skated from every ethics and legal violation because of help from the media he purchased. Bought media, bought judges. North Korea applauds you, Justin Trudeau.