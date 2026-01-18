Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
3h

Thank you …we need these strong prayers for our world. LOVE TO ALL AND MAY GODS GRACE BE UPON US.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
2h

Dr Paul excellent stack today 💯 💯💯💯

Funny Greenland called upon the un and eu to protect them from the president.

God began it and can end it his will remember the flood the burning brush

If you don't know Jesus or his Father invite them into your heart and get to know them. We're human and make mistakes but keep doing them repeatedly ask for help truly from heart

Father, Son, Holy Spirit I pray you protect the innocent this great country and all from the president all the way down even janitors Also good Paul Alexander and his family and friends I also pray that the good people here on this platform truth and light are also protected.

The new covenant healer protector of all that will ever be awaken those to the light truth love heal all peace health everlasting life the only way to heaven thru Jesus to the father I herby rebuke any any negative energy attempts against me will not prosper shield my fellow brothers and sisters. Amen

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture