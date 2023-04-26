Maybe Tucker Carlson's best open and last and I think will be remembered, he touched on many issues you should listen to and I think this open scared them all! You go Tucker!
Listen before this is taken down!
I believe TPTB are preparing for Election 2024; manipulating getting voices such as Tucker off the airways!
Just like they kept sane voices of medicine off the airways so they could manipulate the masses.
They are afraid, very afraid of losing control of their plans for Great Reset et al.
We are pawns on their board of life.
Stirred the mud in the swamp. Good job Tucker.