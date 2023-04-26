Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SusanMc's avatar
SusanMc
Apr 26, 2023

I believe TPTB are preparing for Election 2024; manipulating getting voices such as Tucker off the airways!

Just like they kept sane voices of medicine off the airways so they could manipulate the masses.

They are afraid, very afraid of losing control of their plans for Great Reset et al.

We are pawns on their board of life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ron Strieb's avatar
Ron Strieb
Apr 26, 2023

Stirred the mud in the swamp. Good job Tucker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture