Mayor Deb Rogers, New York, brilliant, full conservative, anti-COVID lockdowns & questioned the vaccines etc. & was a champion for our children etc.; came from small town Pennsylvania, loves 45 Trump
excellent video, I share...compare Mayor Deb to VP Giggles and Cackles...one a strong leftist radical, signals disdain for USA, one a strong conservative...lover of America and all she stands for
