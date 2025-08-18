Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Galloway's avatar
Andrew Galloway
36m

Another study….who cares, 1 more or 500 more won’t make a difference….they are not listening cause it was never about the science

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

This nonsense must end. Now I see that Astra Zeneca is rolling out a flu mist product with live attenuated virus, with few to no studies on its safety or effectiveness. We all know that such a thing will INCREASE ones chances of getting the flu, and increase the spread to others. This new DeathMist must be stopped. mRNA vaccines must be stopped.

ALL vaccines are deadly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture