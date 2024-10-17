Needless to say, I told WHO Geneva and PAHO to fuck off, I would not contravene Trump or the US government, in COVID or in any way, ever…they wanted me to breach Trump and help them…also the ethics commissioner met with me and my boss Caputo to explain that as a Trump appointee and federal employee I had to choose if to be with WHO or Trump as it was a conflict. We tried, all parties to have me work for both and collaborate and share needed vital high level scientific information…to help each other in this fraud called COVID…but WHO wanted me to fuck Trump and embarrass him etc. and I told them I could not and will never breach USA…I resigned WHO June 2020.

McCullough is right, the WHO has the world by the short and curlies and daddy T must come on deck and cut all ties with WHO…all…

I am going to take you all for a wild ride for I will say what I always wanted to say as the ONLY federal employee who saw COVID from the inside, worked with the morons in the Task Force save Giroir, and what I saw as to Trump…he really fought the beasts inside…he fought hard…Atlas, myself, Navarro at his back but he was banging them but you need to know, at all levels, they conspired to fuck Trump and only I had the seat as an academic scientist to talk about what was going on.

I will. I shared where it needed to be shared. Already. And I want to live. I am not suicidal. I have things to say to the extent that confidentiality agreements allow me to and NDA, and I can say Trump did good, I saw. Two of the gravest public health disasters in history under Trump occurred, lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine but he was a good man, the CDC et al. and Fauci et al. and Bourla Malone Sahin et al. conspired against him. My role is to see each and every fucker who caused American deaths wrongfully, knowingly, eventually HUNG! If you are cupping balls for jobs and to cover up like Redfield, do not come near me, if you want truth, find me.

Caputo was one of the best people in the response, technically inept in COVID but a quick study and his leadership behind the scenes was stellar and he learnt more than the corrupt medical doctors and scientists. Smart guy.

Those who speak are babies in the mix.

I support his re-election. One more time to fix the wrongs.

