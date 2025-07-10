recommend a monovalent JN.1-lineage vaccine composition.’ Just in time for the fraud ‘razor blade throat’ misdirection.

Are they laughing at us? That they are part of a large, huge con job Trump 2.0 pulled off on the American people? Pulled off on POTUS Trump for I do not think he understands the con. Malone on ACIP tells me they and this is all a joke. Their job is to block for RFK Jr., to bullshit him and he can say ‘well, I took their advisement’, and RFK Jr.’s job is to block for POTUS Trump & prevent the removal of mRNA vaccine from market; no one then in Trump 1.0 nor now Trump 2.0 is telling our great POTUS the truth. And the madness, the death continues. On the American people as Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna BioNTech rake in the benefits.

Clown car 2.0? Say it ain’t so.

I have huge faith in RFK Jr. I trust his judgement and do think he means well. So over to you RFK Jr. The Malone mRNA vaccine still abounds yet you know it kills and had no basis. Over to you.

Point McCullough is making that I agree with 100% is this. No change at FDA or HHS. Same horse, different saddle. We are being misled daily with media spin, the HHS and FDA running its own media now. It is a game of spin and lies, again, and you have the father of the deadly mRNA vaccine Malone out there giving interviews galore and EPOCH et al. for donor money et al. washing and lathering again, covering up.

Simple questions for the morons at ACIP and VRBPAC, the clueless dolts at FDA and CDC are:

1)tell us why, give us the clinical reason, the data, the science, as to why anyone, any American, any child, teen etc. is to get a Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA booster? Why? Pretend we are you, as stupid as you on VRBPAC and ACIP…humor us. After so many police and military were vaccine injured by the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine. Why harm our precious peoples more?

2)If NB.1.8.1 (Nimbus) is now dominant, if we believe and accept this COVID fraud (I do think all of it was a lie), then how would a vaccine based on the ancestral JN.1 lineage monoclonal mRNA code cover it? Confer protection? Be neutralizing? How? Again, assume VRBPAC and ACIP members, that we are as inept and duplicitous as you.

‘No rationale was given for why boosters should be taken by anyone. No mention of how the ancestral JN.1 lineage monoclonal mRNA code would cover NB.1.8.1. So few people are taking boosters, McCullough anticipates most of the government purchase vials will be dumped down the drain as the waste, fraud, and abuse continues unabated under direction of FDA Commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’

Good stack by McCullough.

‘A highly infectious new COVID-19 variant called NB.1.8.1, aka "Nimbus," has become the dominant strain circulating in the United States. The mutated omicron subvariant, which causes a painful symptom dubbed "razor blade throat," now accounts for an estimated 43% of infections in the U.S., data show.’

___

