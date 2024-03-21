"BioDefense" Film Predicts New Threats (substack.com)

‘The Australian-based Substack DEMOCRACYMANIFEST just published a report on a trailer for a new film titled “BioDefense,” produced by the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. This Commission is composed of the various Washington D.C. career politicians who are strongly aligned with various players and institutions in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

It’s now been four years since the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex inflicted SARS-CoV-2 on the world. As was the case in 2020, it’s an election year in which Joe Biden will square off against Donald Trump. Time for another pandemic?

What really caught my eye is the trailer description on YouTube:

Especially alarming is the scenario: “After the President is incapacitated due to a bioterrorism attack during a national security speech…”

Consider the sheer preposterousness of this scenario. During a “national security speech,” the President of the United States is attacked by a terrorist using a biological agent as a weapon. Are we really to imagine that this could happen to President Biden?

And then what? Does Vice President Kamala Harris (LBJ style) take office?

At the risk of sounding arrogant, I understand why the gangsters who run this country are sorely tempted to think that the American people are imbeciles, given that about half the country apparently still believes all of the lies we’ve been told in the last four years.

Would this same half of the country be duped again by another manmade pandemic this year or in the next few years?

