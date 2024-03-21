McCullough/Leake: what? "BioDefense" Film Predicts New Threats; "After the president is incapacitated due to a bioterrorism attack..." so what? VP Madame Giggle and Cackle, someone who got ZERO votes
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication.
‘The Australian-based Substack DEMOCRACYMANIFEST just published a report on a trailer for a new film titled “BioDefense,” produced by the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. This Commission is composed of the various Washington D.C. career politicians who are strongly aligned with various players and institutions in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.
It’s now been four years since the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex inflicted SARS-CoV-2 on the world. As was the case in 2020, it’s an election year in which Joe Biden will square off against Donald Trump. Time for another pandemic?
What really caught my eye is the trailer description on YouTube:
Especially alarming is the scenario: “After the President is incapacitated due to a bioterrorism attack during a national security speech…”
Consider the sheer preposterousness of this scenario. During a “national security speech,” the President of the United States is attacked by a terrorist using a biological agent as a weapon. Are we really to imagine that this could happen to President Biden?
And then what? Does Vice President Kamala Harris (LBJ style) take office?
At the risk of sounding arrogant, I understand why the gangsters who run this country are sorely tempted to think that the American people are imbeciles, given that about half the country apparently still believes all of the lies we’ve been told in the last four years.
Would this same half of the country be duped again by another manmade pandemic this year or in the next few years?
’
If you don’t know that they are planning something shady in preparation for November, then you haven’t been paying attention. They will stop at literally NOTHING to hold on to power. Nothing.
Osama bin Laden explicitly forbade attacks on Biden. He wanted Biden to be POTUS. It was part of his plan to destroy the US. Those who voted for Biden were doing the work of al-Qaeda.
Osama bin Laden Forbade al Qaeda from Killing Joe Biden Because He Would “Lead the US into Crisis”
https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/08/osama-bin-laden-forbade-al-qaeda-from-killing-joe-biden-because-he-would-lead-the-us-into-crisis