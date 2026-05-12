went into this piece of junk! Junk! The F-35 stealth plane is a 2 trillion $ piece of junk. Embarrasses USA military and places our pilots at risk.

Drag Lockheed into the hearings and penalize them, take all their monies, for taking US tax payer money to enrich themselves…the F-35 stealth program was a corrupt ‘get rich’ scheme…for people linked to the military…this F-35 is pure junk…Places our pilots at risk. Do you realize Iran did not call for ceasefire, it was the US and Israel who asked for it…we needed time out…do you realize how badly our military has performed here in this Iran war and they talking about boots on the ground? war games showed the US lost each time it war gamed this…each time!

Third rate rag-tag Iran has schlonged USA and Israel militarily…have us parked in the Gulf playing shuffle board. If the reporting is true, then the F-35 should be taken out of service….what it was designed to do and be, it clearly is not. It is NOT invisible to enemy planes and fire.

To be honest, I do not believe any reporting on the war by Iran, yet I do not believe any reporting by US media too, never do. I learnt my lesson during Desert Storm George Bush Sr. and the invasion of Kuwait and the incubator babies (Gulf of Tonkin type lie) lie that got us into that Iraq-Kuwait war.