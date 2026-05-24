and quickly…once bullet-proofed, this person must be put down without hesitancy. That you would target the President’s daughter demands an equally irrational response, meaning your dispatch, your ending, must be rapid and surgical.

Ivanka Trump targeted for assassination by IRGC terrorist in twisted plot to avenge president taking out his mentor: sources

‘First Daughter Ivanka Trump was targeted for assassination by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) trained terrorist in a twisted plot to avenge the president taking out his mentor, The Post has learned.

Recently captured Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, made a “pledge” to kill Ivanka and even had a blueprint of her Florida home, sources claimed.

The Iraqi national was allegedly targeting President Donald Trump’s family in response to the killing of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad six years ago.

“After Qasem was killed, he [Al-Saadi] went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,’” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington told The Post.’ https://nypost.com/2026/05/22/world-news/ivanka-trump-targeted-for-assassination-by-iraqi-terrorist-in-twisted-plot-to-avenge-president-taking-out-his-mentor-sources/