Media trying to say that feral islamist animal who just killed people in German market was a 'doctor', well, bullshit, he is Saudi Arabian islamist jihadist & do not forget Major Hasan Nadal Fort Hood
killed 13 people in Fort Hood, he was a doctor-psychiatrist...never forget that islamic murderer who must be put to death & the Saudi Arabian animal who killed today with the car is SAME! put him down
Major Hasan Nadal wore our uniform yet turned a gun on his fellow troops, he is and was an islamist feral medieval animal. He killed for his ideology.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They ALL are evil....pure and simple
This is insanity on many levels. He murdered and should be executed. Boots on the ground ~ I will do it. Lord says send them to me. Go figure. This world is rapidly becoming unhinged from our Father. Not Good ~ NO SOUP FOR YOU